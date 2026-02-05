Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $346,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $229.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

