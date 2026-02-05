Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $420,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,011,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 622.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $250.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

