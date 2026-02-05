Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $275.72 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $275,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $565.27 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.76 and its 200-day moving average is $541.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at $47,404,976.52. This trade represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,517 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,568 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

