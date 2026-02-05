Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $438,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,230,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 453.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 918,618 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41,475.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after buying an additional 768,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after buying an additional 685,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,976,000 after buying an additional 593,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $311.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $249.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.12.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,271.97. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $236.34 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

