Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $333,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

