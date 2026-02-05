Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $379,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $200.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

