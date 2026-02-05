Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,080 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of S&P Global worth $456,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after acquiring an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $464.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

