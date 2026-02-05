Energy Transfer LP $ET Position Trimmed by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 4.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 62.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2025 estimates, signaling improved analyst expectations for ET’s earnings power and supporting valuation. (Upgrades include Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2025 increases.)

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2025 estimates, signaling improved analyst expectations for ET’s earnings power and supporting valuation. (Upgrades include Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2025 increases.) Positive Sentiment: Company growth activity: reporting of new pipeline deals and capacity expansions that should bolster fee-based revenue and distribution coverage over time. Energy Transfer (ET) Expands Pipeline Power with New Deals

Company growth activity: reporting of new pipeline deals and capacity expansions that should bolster fee-based revenue and distribution coverage over time. Positive Sentiment: Income focus: coverage highlights a distribution increase and planned pipeline spending which support the company’s yield story and may attract income-oriented investors. Energy Transfer Leans Into Income Growth With Distribution Hike And Pipeline Spend

Income focus: coverage highlights a distribution increase and planned pipeline spending which support the company’s yield story and may attract income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — analysts note ET is one of the pipeline MLPs holding up despite upstream capital-spend headwinds; that supports relative defensive positioning but industry uncertainty remains. 3 Oil Pipeline MLP Stocks Shining Despite Industry Headwinds

Industry context — analysts note ET is one of the pipeline MLPs holding up despite upstream capital-spend headwinds; that supports relative defensive positioning but industry uncertainty remains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press narrative is shifting — several articles reframe ET as an attractive high-yield, steady-distribution name, which may support demand from income investors but doesn’t eliminate macro/energy-cycle risk. How Recent Analyst Shifts Are Rewriting The Energy Transfer (ET) Investment Story

Analyst/press narrative is shifting — several articles reframe ET as an attractive high-yield, steady-distribution name, which may support demand from income investors but doesn’t eliminate macro/energy-cycle risk. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental drag: Energy Transfer’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS and revenue miss (quarterly EPS and revenue came in below consensus), leaving some execution questions that can cap multiple expansion until growth and margins reaccelerate.

ET opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 106.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

