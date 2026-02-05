Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

EFXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.

Enerflex Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.95. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerflex by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 433.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 869,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 752,893 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter worth about $5,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

