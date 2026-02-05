Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,107.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.31 and its 200-day moving average is $895.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

