Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $1,107.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.31 and its 200-day moving average is $895.30.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Lilly reported revenue of $19.3B and EPS above estimates, then guided FY‑26 revenue $80–83B and EPS 33.50–35.00, which underpins the stock rally. Reuters: Lilly sees 2026 profit above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Surging GLP‑1 sales — Mounjaro and Zepbound volumes doubled+/grew strongly, allowing Lilly to offset U.S. pricing pressure through volume growth. This is the main revenue driver cited by management. CNBC: Lilly blows past quarterly estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity investments support long-term supply advantage — Lilly announced a major $3.5B injectable facility (and broader greenfield buildout), reducing past supply constraints and supporting the volume strategy. MarketBeat: The Metabolic Split
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — some firms reaffirm buy ratings and raise targets after the beat, which amplifies momentum but also cements expectations. MarketScreener: Goldman Sachs maintains buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation vs. peers — Lilly’s upside is amplified by Novo Nordisk’s weaker guide (investors reallocating within GLP‑1 names), so part of the move reflects relative positioning. Investopedia: Stocks diverge
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and pullback risk — several analysts/writers warn the stock is priced for perfection and a pullback is possible if execution/sales slow or guidance disappoints relative to very high expectations. Forbes: 3 reasons a pullback is likely
- Negative Sentiment: Pricing/regulatory headwinds remain — U.S. pricing measures (e.g., MFN-type pressures) are real; Lilly is using volume to offset price declines, but continued price compression is a recurring downside risk. Reuters: pricing headwinds noted
- Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying — Novo’s new oral and Pfizer/other entrants’ GLP‑1 programs are accelerating; long-term share and pricing could be pressured as more oral/cheaper options scale. MarketBeat: Pfizer GLP-1 results
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.75.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
