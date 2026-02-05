Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 148.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $7,629,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5%

ELV opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.02 and its 200-day moving average is $329.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Articles

