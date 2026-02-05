e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.050-3.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from e.l.f. Beauty’s conference call:

Q3 results and upgraded guidance: Net sales grew 38% and adjusted EBITDA grew 79% in Q3, management raised FY26 net sales guidance to ~22%–23% and now expects Rhode to contribute ~$260M–$265M for the year.

Weak organic growth outside of Rhode: Excluding Rhode, Q3 net sales rose only ~2% and management expects organic net sales of ~2% for the year, with softness in the U.K. and Germany and unit volumes roughly flat.

Near-term margin pressure from increased investments: Marketing and SG&A investments (marketing ~27% of net sales in H2, a Super Bowl/streaming commercial, space and team buildouts) drive an implied H2 adjusted EBITDA margin of ~19% (down ~300 bps YoY) despite a stronger full-year EBITDA outlook.

Strong brand momentum and international runway: e.l.f. Cosmetics consumption grew 8% in the U.S. (e.l.f. Skin +16%), the company continues market-share gains (130 bps in Q3) and is scaling high-growth brands like Rhode with record Sephora launches and further global rollouts planned.

Healthy balance sheet and capital returns: Cash rose to $197M, the company repurchased ~$50M of stock in the quarter with ~$400M remaining authorization, and net debt is under 2x adjusted EBITDA.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 9.1%

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,530,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty News Roundup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

