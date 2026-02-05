DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $10,105,087.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 602,822 shares of company stock valued at $124,269,413 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

DASH stock opened at $195.83 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

