DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,483 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 17,931 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.16% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:TOLZ opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

