Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DFSD opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

