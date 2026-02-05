Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 29658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,006,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,050,090.77. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 28,334 shares of company stock valued at $966,688 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

