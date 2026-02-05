Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

DNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

DNTH opened at $48.13 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

