DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

DHT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue and profitability strength — revenue rose ~9.7% YoY to $144.2M, gross profit and net income increased materially, and diluted EPS was $0.41 (about in line with/just above consensus). Management highlighted robust operating cash flows. Q4 Results

Q4 results showed revenue and profitability strength — revenue rose ~9.7% YoY to $144.2M, gross profit and net income increased materially, and diluted EPS was $0.41 (about in line with/just above consensus). Management highlighted robust operating cash flows. Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded the stock / raised its price target to $18 with a Buy — a material bullish signal from a sell‑side shop that supports upside vs. current levels. BTIG Price Target

BTIG upgraded the stock / raised its price target to $18 with a Buy — a material bullish signal from a sell‑side shop that supports upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent VLCC sale(s) are testing firmer value benchmarks — realizing asset value can be positive for returns but reduces fleet capacity and recurring revenue potential depending on redeployment. Investors will watch deployment of proceeds. VLCC Sale Analysis

Recent VLCC sale(s) are testing firmer value benchmarks — realizing asset value can be positive for returns but reduces fleet capacity and recurring revenue potential depending on redeployment. Investors will watch deployment of proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary describing a “fundamental shift” in the fleet mix (DHT referenced as a VLCC owner in recent coverage) signals strategic moves that could change earnings mix over time — ambiguous near term. Strategic Commentary

Commentary describing a “fundamental shift” in the fleet mix (DHT referenced as a VLCC owner in recent coverage) signals strategic moves that could change earnings mix over time — ambiguous near term. Negative Sentiment: ABG Sundal Collier downgraded DHT after Q1 booking rates disappointed and after the company’s recent tanker sale — lowering near‑term profit expectations and prompting sell‑side caution. That downgrade appears to be a primary driver of downward pressure. ABG Downgrade

ABG Sundal Collier downgraded DHT after Q1 booking rates disappointed and after the company’s recent tanker sale — lowering near‑term profit expectations and prompting sell‑side caution. That downgrade appears to be a primary driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Capex spike / fleet investment: reported purchases of property, plant & equipment jumped sharply (noted ~ $205.7M cash outflow), which increases near‑term cash deployment and elevates balance‑sheet and liquidity focus for investors. Earnings and Capex Detail

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

