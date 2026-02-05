DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 175.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $19,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,986,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.