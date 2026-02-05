Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.97.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 373.26, a P/E/G ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,550,147.89. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,028,945 shares of company stock valued at $184,544,256. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

