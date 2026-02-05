DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Tenable has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenable by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

