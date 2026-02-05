D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stake Boosted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,934,000 after purchasing an additional 619,509 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.8%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $158.00 target price on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.