CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $407.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

