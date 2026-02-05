Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $390,200.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE CW traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $620.08. 308,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $683.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews next week’s earnings and notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for Curtiss‑Wright, which raises the likelihood of an earnings beat that could support the share price. Curtiss‑Wright (CW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Zacks previews next week’s earnings and notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for Curtiss‑Wright, which raises the likelihood of an earnings beat that could support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (payable April 13, record March 26). The payout is shareholder‑friendly but small (≈0.2% yield), so it’s unlikely to materially change valuation on its own. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend of $0.24 Per Share for Common Stock

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (payable April 13, record March 26). The payout is shareholder‑friendly but small (≈0.2% yield), so it’s unlikely to materially change valuation on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold significant amounts of CW this week — CEO Lynn Bamford (~9,327 shares, ~$5.8M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas (~2,665 shares), COO Kevin Rayment (~2,634 shares) and several VPs also sold smaller lots. Combined insider disposals total roughly $10M+ and represent double‑digit % reductions for several officers, which markets often view as a negative signal about near‑term insider conviction. See SEC Form 4 filings for details. SEC Form 4 (Lynn M. Bamford)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

