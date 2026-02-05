Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Robert Freda Sells 418 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Robert Freda sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,989.65. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $620.08. 308,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,963. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $683.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews next week’s earnings and notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for Curtiss‑Wright, which raises the likelihood of an earnings beat that could support the share price. Curtiss‑Wright (CW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Zacks previews next week’s earnings and notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for Curtiss‑Wright, which raises the likelihood of an earnings beat that could support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (payable April 13, record March 26). The payout is shareholder‑friendly but small (≈0.2% yield), so it’s unlikely to materially change valuation on its own. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend of $0.24 Per Share for Common Stock

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (payable April 13, record March 26). The payout is shareholder‑friendly but small (≈0.2% yield), so it’s unlikely to materially change valuation on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold significant amounts of CW this week — CEO Lynn Bamford (~9,327 shares, ~$5.8M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas (~2,665 shares), COO Kevin Rayment (~2,634 shares) and several VPs also sold smaller lots. Combined insider disposals total roughly $10M+ and represent double‑digit % reductions for several officers, which markets often view as a negative signal about near‑term insider conviction. See SEC Form 4 filings for details. SEC Form 4 (Lynn M. Bamford)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

