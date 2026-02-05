Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

