Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,814 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $124,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

