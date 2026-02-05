Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $37.67 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $37,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,343,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 4.4%

TM opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.21. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $242.96.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $81.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

