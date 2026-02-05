Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $206.33 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,327,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $206,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,434,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,658,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.