Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,059,797 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 142.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 158.3% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PBR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

