Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.380-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

CCI stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,582. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

