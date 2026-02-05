Cronos (CRO) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and $32.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,371,765,655 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

