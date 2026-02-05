Critical Contrast: Reliance (NYSE:RS) versus Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Reliance has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -4.54, indicating that its share price is 554% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reliance and Orbite Aluminae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 1 2 3 0 2.33 Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Reliance presently has a consensus target price of $317.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given Orbite Aluminae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbite Aluminae is more favorable than Reliance.

This table compares Reliance and Orbite Aluminae”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.84 billion 1.31 $875.20 million $13.68 25.34 Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Orbite Aluminae.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance and Orbite Aluminae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.23% 10.37% 7.24% Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance beats Orbite Aluminae on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Orbite Aluminae

Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

