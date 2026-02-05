Critical Comparison: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) versus Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westwater Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Westwater Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given Westwater Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westwater Resources is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.25) -3.87 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.93

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Westwater Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

