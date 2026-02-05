Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) to Issue $0.32 Interim Dividend

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The company offers debt sale, contingency and agency collection, local government debt recovery, and hardship and insolvency management services, as well as various loan products.

