Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%.

Coty Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of COTY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,485,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,448. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Coty in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

