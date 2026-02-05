CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvidia Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $48,030,000.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,213,658 shares of company stock valued at $349,255,119 over the last three months.

CoreWeave Trading Down 8.4%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia commitment — reports say Nvidia is backing CoreWeave with roughly US$2.0 billion, which provides meaningful capital and strategic validation of CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure; that reduces funding risk and supports long‑term capacity plans. Nvidia Backs CoreWeave With US$2b As Lawsuits And Valuation Loom

Nvidia commitment — reports say Nvidia is backing CoreWeave with roughly US$2.0 billion, which provides meaningful capital and strategic validation of CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure; that reduces funding risk and supports long‑term capacity plans. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/retail buying — coverage notes that prominent investors (including Cathie Wood/ARK) added CoreWeave shares recently, which can supply buying support and signal conviction to other holders. Cathie Wood Loads Up Millions in Alphabet and CoreWeave Stock

Institutional/retail buying — coverage notes that prominent investors (including Cathie Wood/ARK) added CoreWeave shares recently, which can supply buying support and signal conviction to other holders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/feature bullish views — recent articles (Seeking Alpha and other outlets) outline a bullish case citing a large backlog, strong unit economics, and major partnerships (Nvidia, Meta, OpenAI), arguing the recent guidance cut was minor versus long‑run demand. CoreWeave: Deep P/S Discount Despite Nvidia’s Backing

Analyst/feature bullish views — recent articles (Seeking Alpha and other outlets) outline a bullish case citing a large backlog, strong unit economics, and major partnerships (Nvidia, Meta, OpenAI), arguing the recent guidance cut was minor versus long‑run demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears inconsistent — recent public data shows odd/zero short‑interest reporting that may be a data glitch; this makes it hard to read short‑selling pressure from the published figures. (No article link available)

Short‑interest data appears inconsistent — recent public data shows odd/zero short‑interest reporting that may be a data glitch; this makes it hard to read short‑selling pressure from the published figures. (No article link available) Negative Sentiment: Large wave of securities‑fraud suits and notices — multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Hagens Berman, Kessler Topaz, Robbins Geller, BFA, etc.) have filed suits or issued investor alerts alleging misstatements about scaling, data‑center delays and infrastructure risks; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs with a March 13, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings increases legal and reputational risk and is the primary driver of the negative sentiment today. CRWV COURT UPDATE: The CoreWeave, Inc. Deadline in the Securities Class Action is Imminent

Large wave of securities‑fraud suits and notices — multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Hagens Berman, Kessler Topaz, Robbins Geller, BFA, etc.) have filed suits or issued investor alerts alleging misstatements about scaling, data‑center delays and infrastructure risks; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs with a March 13, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings increases legal and reputational risk and is the primary driver of the negative sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — filings show director/executive Brannin McBee sold a material block of shares (totaling roughly 166.7k shares across filings) for about $15M, reducing ownership ~29%; sizeable insider disposals are being interpreted negatively by the market today. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sales)

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

