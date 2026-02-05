Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and Beeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 1 1 12 0 2.79 Beeline 1 0 0 1 2.50

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $19.15, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Beeline.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $140.05 million 41.49 -$72.42 million ($1.42) -9.77 Beeline $3.77 million 26.43 -$11.33 million ($6.73) -0.53

This table compares TeraWulf and Beeline”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beeline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Beeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -336.53% -69.75% -11.26% Beeline -242.70% -35.87% -27.98%

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beeline has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Beeline shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Beeline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Beeline on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Beeline

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

