Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CGTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.
CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.