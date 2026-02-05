CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

CM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $375.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

