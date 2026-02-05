Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWEN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

