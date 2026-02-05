Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,454,675.84. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue topped estimates — Clearfield reported quarterly sales of $34.34 million versus consensus ~$31.8 million, signaling stronger demand for its fiber connectivity products and providing near-term top-line momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

