Cisco Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 89,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 70,786 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Key Cisco Systems News

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Evercore price target raise

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available)

Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company's argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. AI Summit remarks transcript

Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. AI + renewables story

Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. MSN: is CSCO a buy?

Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Zacks analyst summary

Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available)

Aggregate analyst coverage summaries are circulating (MSN roundup), which can influence sentiment but mostly reiterate existing bullish tilt after recent results and guidance. MSN analyst roundup

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

