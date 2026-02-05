CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.04.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.25 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$14.03 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

