Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.90.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $329.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.03 and its 200-day moving average is $288.39. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb has a 12 month low of $263.14 and a 12 month high of $333.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Chubb reported core EPS of $7.52 (up ~25% y/y), topping estimates as investment gains and lower catastrophe losses boosted results. Underwriting income was a major contributor. Chubb’s quarterly profit rises

Q4 earnings beat — Chubb reported core EPS of $7.52 (up ~25% y/y), topping estimates as investment gains and lower catastrophe losses boosted results. Underwriting income was a major contributor. Positive Sentiment: Very strong combined-ratio performance — Reports cite a record-low combined ratio and an 81.2% combined ratio figure cited by analysts, indicating materially improved P&C underwriting profitability. Chubb beats Q4 estimates

Very strong combined-ratio performance — Reports cite a record-low combined ratio and an 81.2% combined ratio figure cited by analysts, indicating materially improved P&C underwriting profitability. Positive Sentiment: Multiple positive analyst moves — Several firms raised price targets or reaffirmed outperform/buy views (examples: Citizens JMP $350 target, Evercore to $347, Roth to $360), supporting upside expectations. Analyst price-target and rating changes

Multiple positive analyst moves — Several firms raised price targets or reaffirmed outperform/buy views (examples: Citizens JMP $350 target, Evercore to $347, Roth to $360), supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and top-line — Q4 revenue was roughly in line with estimates and rose ~9% y/y, a supportive sign that earnings gains were not solely from one-off items. Chubb posts Q4 sales in line

Revenue and top-line — Q4 revenue was roughly in line with estimates and rose ~9% y/y, a supportive sign that earnings gains were not solely from one-off items. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage mix — Some desks (e.g., JPMorgan) nudged targets only slightly and kept neutral/hold views, signaling that while results were good, valuation and long‑term upside are debated. JPMorgan adjusts price target

Coverage mix — Some desks (e.g., JPMorgan) nudged targets only slightly and kept neutral/hold views, signaling that while results were good, valuation and long‑term upside are debated. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler rating — Some firms maintained/issued hold ratings, indicating mixed views among analysts despite the beat. Piper Sandler hold

Piper Sandler rating — Some firms maintained/issued hold ratings, indicating mixed views among analysts despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: ROE sustainability question — Commentary and analysis raised questions about how sustainably Chubb can maintain the recent high ROE and underwriting margins long term; this is a watch item for investors assessing forward returns and valuation. ROE sustainability question looms

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

