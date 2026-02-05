Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $319.00 at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $283.00 to $319.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Shares of CB traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.29. 2,108,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,200. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb has a 12-month low of $263.14 and a 12-month high of $334.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations—core EPS $7.52 (well above consensus), revenue and underwriting results benefited from higher investment returns, lower catastrophe losses and a very strong combined ratio, supporting margin and capital strength. Chubb’s quarterly profit rises

Q4 results beat expectations—core EPS $7.52 (well above consensus), revenue and underwriting results benefited from higher investment returns, lower catastrophe losses and a very strong combined ratio, supporting margin and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst moves: Roth raised its target to $360 and kept a Buy rating, Evercore nudged its target to $347 (Outperform), and Citizens Jmp reaffirmed Market Outperform with a $350 target — these raise the visible upside for investors. Roth raise Evercore/Citizens coverage

Multiple bullish analyst moves: Roth raised its target to $360 and kept a Buy rating, Evercore nudged its target to $347 (Outperform), and Citizens Jmp reaffirmed Market Outperform with a $350 target — these raise the visible upside for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $322 but kept an Equal Weight rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $330 while remaining Neutral — modest target lifts but ratings suggest limited conviction to move to Buy. Wells Fargo note JPMorgan note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $322 but kept an Equal Weight rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $330 while remaining Neutral — modest target lifts but ratings suggest limited conviction to move to Buy. Neutral Sentiment: Chubb announced a cybersecurity partnership, naming Arctic Wolf as a preferred Managed Detection & Response provider — a strategic risk-management update that supports operational resilience but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Arctic Wolf partnership

Chubb announced a cybersecurity partnership, naming Arctic Wolf as a preferred Managed Detection & Response provider — a strategic risk-management update that supports operational resilience but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $319 but maintained a Neutral rating; that target sits below the current share level and could act as a cap on upside among more cautious investors. Piper Sandler note

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

