Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

