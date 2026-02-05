Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.8%
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Chipotle reported $0.25 EPS and $2.98B revenue, modestly above consensus; new restaurant openings helped top-line growth and margins held up. Zacks: Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s long-term playbook reassures growth investors — CEO Scott Boatwright outlined a “Recipe for Growth” emphasizing technology, back‑of‑house efficiency, menu innovation and accelerated store/international expansion that could drive a multi‑year rebound. MarketBeat: Is Chipotle’s 2026 Playbook the Secret Sauce for a Reversal?
- Positive Sentiment: Positive media and pundit views underpin confidence — Forbes and TV commentators argued recent pessimism is overblown and highlighted the company’s capacity to outperform consensus over time. Forbes: Why Market Pessimism Appears Overblown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still see upside but recalibrated targets — several firms lowered targets yet kept Buy/Overweight calls (Citigroup nudged its target up to $49 while others trimmed theirs), leaving a mixed analyst picture. Benzinga: Analysts Slash Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital returns remain a stabilizer — management emphasized cash flow, share‑count reduction and capacity to invest, which supports longer‑term investor interest. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full‑Year Results / Recipe for Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Weak guidance and falling traffic pressured shares — Chipotle forecast roughly flat comparable sales for 2026 and reported the fourth straight quarter of declining transactions, which triggered after‑hours selling and investor concern about demand. CNBC: Stock Sinks on Falling Traffic, Weak Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds: margin pressure and macro sensitivity — commentary flagged rising costs and discretionary spending weakness that could keep comps muted and compress margins until traffic stabilizes. Reuters: Forecasts Weak Annual Sales, Margin Pressure
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.