Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $106.71 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 294.7% during the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 5,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.50.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total transaction of $358,602.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,330.36. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,879. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,594 shares of company stock valued at $24,325,407 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

