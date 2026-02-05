CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRVO. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price target on CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

CRVO stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%. Research analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CervoMed news, Director Sylvie Gregoire bought 10,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,750. The trade was a 638.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Alam purchased 10,793 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,308.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,750. This represents a 632.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $737,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

