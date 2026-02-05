Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.08.

Key Stories Impacting Cencora

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and margin expansion — Cencora reported $4.08 GAAP EPS (beat) and management highlighted improved gross margins and adjusted earnings strength, which underpins the case for profitability improvement. Cencora beats quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for specialty medicines

EPS beat and margin expansion — Cencora reported $4.08 GAAP EPS (beat) and management highlighted improved gross margins and adjusted earnings strength, which underpins the case for profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: OneOncology acquisition closed and guidance raised — management completed the OneOncology purchase, lifted 2026 sales/outlook and outlined 11.5%–13.5% operating income growth while integrating the business, supporting medium-term revenue and profit growth. Cencora Completes OneOncology Acquisition, Lifts Guidance

OneOncology acquisition closed and guidance raised — management completed the OneOncology purchase, lifted 2026 sales/outlook and outlined 11.5%–13.5% operating income growth while integrating the business, supporting medium-term revenue and profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 sales outlook despite the quarter’s revenue miss, signaling confidence in demand for specialty medicines and the OneOncology contribution. Cencora Lifts 2026 Sales Outlook Despite Q1 Revenue Miss

Management lifted 2026 sales outlook despite the quarter’s revenue miss, signaling confidence in demand for specialty medicines and the OneOncology contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved a $0.60 quarterly dividend payable March 2 to holders of record Feb 13 (yields ~0.7%), which returns cash but is a modest yield relative to peers.

Dividend declared — board approved a $0.60 quarterly dividend payable March 2 to holders of record Feb 13 (yields ~0.7%), which returns cash but is a modest yield relative to peers. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts available for deeper read — slides and the Q1 earnings call transcript provide detail on segment performance and OneOncology integration plans. Cencora, Inc. (COR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcripts available for deeper read — slides and the Q1 earnings call transcript provide detail on segment performance and OneOncology integration plans. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus — total revenue of $85.93B came in slightly below Street estimates (~$86.12B), and that top-line miss is the primary catalyst cited for the stock weakness despite the EPS beat. Cencora Falls on 1Q Revenue Miss

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $329.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

